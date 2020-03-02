RENCONTRE AVEC - 2 mars 2020 à 11:00
Présentée par Dominique CHAPRON
RENCONTRE AVEC
lundi 2 mars à 11h00
Durée émission : 28 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 3 février
11h00
RENCONTRE AVEC
Emmanuel Blouin pour son exposition : "Patrimoine sacré"
Rencontre avec Emmanuel Blouin. l'artiste costarmo...
-
Diffusion
lundi 27 janvier
11h00
RENCONTRE AVEC
Sophie Chanvril
Elle a marché, pendant cinq mois et demi, sur la r...
-
Diffusion
lundi 20 janvier
11h00
RENCONTRE AVEC
Nicolas Guillou pour son film "le réseau shelburn"
Nicolas Guillou réalisateur présente son film "Le ...