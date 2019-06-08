Fred's Country w23-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
FRED’S COUNTRY
samedi 8 juin à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 23:
Part 1:
- Chris Young, The Shoebox – The Man I Want To Be – 2009/RCA
- Donice Morace, Fool Around - Long Live the Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Hayden Haddock, Everywhere I Need to Be - First Rodeo – 2018/HHM, LLC
- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - S – 2019/Fool Hearted
Part 2:
- Brooks & Dunn & Jon Pardi, My Next Broken Heart - Reboot – 2019/B&D2-Arista
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - S – 2019/Capitol
- Kristian Bush, Flip Flops - Collection Summertime Six-Pack – 2019/Streamsound
- Carrie Underwood & Randy Travis, I Told You So - Greatest Hits: Decade #1 – 2014/Arista
Part 3:
- Jamie Richards, Privileges of Youth - S – 2019/JRM
- Midland, Mr Lonely - S – 2019/Big Machine
- Curtis Grimes, Still - S – 2019/CG
- Jesse Raub Jr, Touch the Water - Sittin' Here– 2016/DMM
Part 4:
- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country
- Grayson Michael, Runaway - S – 2019/GMM
- Aaron Watson, Old Friend - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- Dustin Sonnier, Slow Hand - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 1 juin
17h00
FRED’S COUNTRY
Fred's Country w22-19
Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites From th...
-
Diffusion
samedi 25 mai
17h00
FRED’S COUNTRY
Fred's Country w21-19
From the US, Texas & Canada Weekly neo-traditonal...
-
Diffusion
samedi 18 mai
17h00
FRED’S COUNTRY
Fred's Country w20-19
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 20: ...