Fred's Country w23-19

Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 23:



Part 1:

- Chris Young, The Shoebox – The Man I Want To Be – 2009/RCA

- Donice Morace, Fool Around - Long Live the Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Hayden Haddock, Everywhere I Need to Be - First Rodeo – 2018/HHM, LLC

- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - S – 2019/Fool Hearted



Part 2:

- Brooks & Dunn & Jon Pardi, My Next Broken Heart - Reboot – 2019/B&D2-Arista

- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - S – 2019/Capitol

- Kristian Bush, Flip Flops - Collection Summertime Six-Pack – 2019/Streamsound

- Carrie Underwood & Randy Travis, I Told You So - Greatest Hits: Decade #1 – 2014/Arista



Part 3:

- Jamie Richards, Privileges of Youth - S – 2019/JRM

- Midland, Mr Lonely - S – 2019/Big Machine

- Curtis Grimes, Still - S – 2019/CG

- Jesse Raub Jr, Touch the Water - Sittin' Here– 2016/DMM



Part 4:

- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country

- Grayson Michael, Runaway - S – 2019/GMM

- Aaron Watson, Old Friend - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label

- Dustin Sonnier, Slow Hand - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE