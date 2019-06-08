Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFRED’S COUNTRYFred's Country w23-19

Fred's Country w23-19

FRED’S COUNTRY

samedi 8 juin à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

FRED’S COUNTRY

Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 23:

Part 1:
- Chris Young, The Shoebox – The Man I Want To Be – 2009/RCA
- Donice Morace, Fool Around - Long Live the Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Hayden Haddock, Everywhere I Need to Be - First Rodeo – 2018/HHM, LLC
- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - S – 2019/Fool Hearted

Part 2:
- Brooks & Dunn & Jon Pardi, My Next Broken Heart - Reboot – 2019/B&D2-Arista
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - S – 2019/Capitol
- Kristian Bush, Flip Flops - Collection Summertime Six-Pack – 2019/Streamsound
- Carrie Underwood & Randy Travis, I Told You So - Greatest Hits: Decade #1 – 2014/Arista

Part 3:
- Jamie Richards, Privileges of Youth - S – 2019/JRM
- Midland, Mr Lonely - S – 2019/Big Machine
- Curtis Grimes, Still - S – 2019/CG
- Jesse Raub Jr, Touch the Water - Sittin' Here– 2016/DMM

Part 4:
- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country
- Grayson Michael, Runaway - S – 2019/GMM
- Aaron Watson, Old Friend - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- Dustin Sonnier, Slow Hand - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h.

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country