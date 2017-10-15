Ils ont été célèbres - 18 octobre 2017 à 19:15 Diane duchesse d'Angoulême

Florent GAILLARD

Issu d’une lignée d’enseignants illustrée par son grand-oncle Ivan Peychès, Membre de l’Académie des Sciences, il fait ses études à Angoulême au Lycée Saint-Paul puis aux Facultés de Droit de Poitiers dont il est lauréat et de Bordeaux.Titulaire d’un D.E.A d’Histoire du Droit, il enseigne l’Histoire des Institutions depuis 1993 à l’Université de Poitiers et particulièrement au Centre Universitaire de la Charente. Passionné par l’histoire de la ville d’Angoulême et de la Charente, il y consacre une grande partie de sa vie. En 2007, il est nommé directeur des Archives Municipales d’Angoulême. En 2011, il succède à Denis Peaucelle à la direction du Musée du Papier de cette même ville tout en conservant les archives. Président de la Société Archéologique et Historique de la Charente depuis 2007, Florent Gaillard y publie des articles d’histoire régionale et s’attache au rayonnement de cette ancienne société savante fondée en 1844. Administrateur national et délégué des Vieilles Maisons Françaises pour la Charente, il se consacre à la sauvegarde du patrimoine pour laquelle il s’est engagé dés son enfance. En effet, durant quinze années il a animé la délégation jeune des VMF de Charente avant d’ être élu président national jeunes des Vieilles Maisons Françaises. Membre de la Commission Régionale du Patrimoine et des Sites et de la Commission Départementale des Objets Mobiliers, il appartient également au comité Diocésain des Bâtiments du Culte. Florent Gaillard propose aussi régulièrement de nombreuses conférences et anime chaque semaine depuis 2010 sur Radio Accords 16 une chronique historique : "Ils ont été célèbres" . Pianiste et passionné d’orgue, il œuvre depuis de longues années aux côtés de Frédéric Ledroit lors du festival d’orgue en Charente. En 2009, il publie à Geste éditions Libourne 1900 avec 300 photographies réalisées par Albert Peychès. Il a également participé à l’ouvrage collectif Châteaux, manoirs et logis de Charente (éditions Bruno Sépulchre, 1993) et a collaboré à plusieurs autres livres, magazines ou bulletins. Il est aussi l’auteur du scénario historique du son et lumière de Montguyon en 1997. Florent Gaillard, très engagé dans le monde culturel et associatif a été président du Comité de Quartier Victor Hugo-Saint-Roch d’Angoulême et des Anciens Elèves de l’Ecole Saint-Paul. En 2012, il est reçu membre titulaire de l’Académie d’Angoumois. Le ton de son discours de réception, liant passion et humour chaleureux, est particulièrement apprécié du public ; en effet, dés l’âge de six ans, Florent Gaillard a accompagné sa grand-mère aux séances de l’Académie d’Angoumois qui siégeait alors à l’hôtel d’Epernon, séances pleines de charme et de mystère pour l’enfant émerveillé... (Retrouver l’intégralité du discours de réception de Florent Gaillard à l’Académie d’Angoumois, samedi 21 janvier 2012, à la page "l’association " rubrique " historique de l’académie ".